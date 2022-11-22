Dak Prescott wore awesome sweatshirt to press conference after win over Vikings

Dak Prescott wore a great sweatshirt to his press conference on Sunday following the Dallas Cowboys’ 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Prescott showed up to his press conference wearing a sweatshirt featuring photos of the “Triplets.” The Triplets, of course, are former Cowboys teammates Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Dak Prescott going with the triplets hoodie pic.twitter.com/S8Qy9xWzQK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 21, 2022

Aikman, Emmitt and Irvin were teammates on the Cowboys during the 1990s. They were among the best players at their respective positions, and all three players made the Hall of Fame. They posted six straight double-digit win seasons from 1991-1996, winning three Super Bowls.

The Cowboys have had some nice players at the offensive skill positions since then. They’ve had Tony Romo, DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant, with Jason Witten at tight end. They’ve also had Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. As great as those groups were, they weren’t Aikman, Emmitt and Irvin.

There are many great triplets in NFL history, but it’s hard to get much better than the Cowboys’ trio from the ’90s. Cowboys fans will love Prescott’s sweatshirt.