Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new.

Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022.

On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU.

Prescott is 29 while Jannasch is 20 and still a student, so the relationship is not regarded as too serious. But Jannasch reportedly attended a few of Prescott’s games during the season.

Jannasch reportedly met Prescott through her father, who runs a mortgage company in Texas that partnered with the Cowboys.

Jannasch is from Frisco, Texas, which is where the Cowboys’ practice facility is located. She competes in the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke for LSU.