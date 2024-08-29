Dak Prescott responds to Jerry Jones’ comment about his contract

If Dak Prescott is taking issue with any of Jerry Jones’ public comments on his contract situation, he is not tipping his hand.

Jones raised some eyebrows on Wednesday by saying the Cowboys are treating Prescott’s contract as settled as the quarterback enters the final year of his deal. Jones did seek to clarify that the lack of an extension should not be taken as a lack of organizational confidence in Prescott.

Those comments were put to Prescott on Thursday, and it was quite clear the quarterback was not reading much into them.

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones said, "Dak’s situation right now for me, from my mirror, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.” Here's Prescott's response Thursday: pic.twitter.com/kBsnYyY5Wz — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 29, 2024

“I understand that. That’s the business and the nature of this game that we play,” Prescott said. “I stopped, honestly, listening to things that he says to the media a long time ago. Doesn’t really hold weight with me.”

Prescott’s remarks may sound critical, but they aren’t, really. Presumably, the two sides have spoken and know where each other stand. At this point, that probably means Prescott will be playing out the final year of his contract with no extension. That is a risk that both parties seem willing to accept.

At least publicly, Jones is handling Prescott’s negotiations better than he handled CeeDee Lamb’s, though Lamb did get a new deal before the start of the season.