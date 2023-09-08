Dak Prescott kept Jerry Jones in dark about crazy tattoo procedure

Dak Prescott had a massive new leg tattoo when he showed up to spring practice with the Dallas Cowboys this year, and most people had no idea how much went into the artwork. The star quarterback even left Jerry Jones in the dark about the crazy procedure.

Prescott’s right leg is covered almost entirely with one giant tattoo. While the average person would have to sit through several sessions to have work like that done, Prescott had it completed in a single day. How? He was sedated for roughly 11 hours.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott did not tell Jones or Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy about the procedure until after it was finished. Jones confirmed as much when a Star-Telegram reporter told him about it during training camp.

“I certainly didn’t know he was under for 10 hours,” Jones said. “Just so you’re clear, I had no idea about tattoos. I better get up to date on it. I had no idea that required that kind of sedation of any tattoo. It further explains to me why I don’t have a tattoo.”

When asked if the idea of his star quarterback being sedated for 10 hours frightens him, Jones said he had “no comment” and it was just another reminder of why he has no interest in getting a tattoo.

McCarthy found out about the tattoo the day after the procedure when Prescott showed up to practice with a swollen leg.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, what the … happened to your leg?’” McCarthy recalled. “So he shows it to me. I’m like, ‘Jesus Christ, how long did that take? You’ve been doing it all week.’ He said, ‘No, I did it all at one time’. He showed me a video of it and like, ‘Oh, my God’.”

The tattoo features a tribute to Prescott’s brother Jace, who died in a motorcycle accident in 2020, and his mother, who died of cancer in 2013. There are also images of several sports icons and more, which you can see below:

The trend of being sedated for extensive tattoo work is one that has gained popularity among athletes and celebrities. Hill notes that it is considered safe and is supervised by a team of medical professionals. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is the one who recommended the artist to Prescott. Running back Tony Pollard had similar work done after his two teammates.

“People are gonna think its crazy and it is crazy,” Prescott said of the procedure. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.”

There have been reports that Prescott had no idea the Cowboys were going to trade for Trey Lance, though Prescott seemed to be handle the move well. Some would say Dak he and Jerry are now even in the secrets department.