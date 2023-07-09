Dak Prescott gets real on ‘urgency’ to win with Cowboys

It wasn’t too long ago that Dak Prescott was the young, exciting quarterback prospect for the Dallas Cowboys.

Now that Prescott is entering his eighth NFL season, the 29-year-old knows that the clock is ticking on finding success on the field. With his 30th birthday coming before the start of next season, the QB was asked whether joining the 30-something club has increased his sense of urgency to win.

“One thousand percent,” Prescott told reporters on Saturday, via Nick Eatman from the Cowboys’ team website. “Just understanding injuries and what I’ve been throughout my career and understanding that you don’t have forever to play this game. I’m blessed for every moment that I get. Just trying to take it with a sense of urgency.”

Prescott had Cowboys fans envisioning a Super Bowl appearance in the near future after his magnificent rookie campaign back in 2016. He finished the season as the Offensive Rookie of the Year and even finished sixth in MVP voting, leading his team to a stellar 13-3 record and a trip to the postseason. In the seven years since then, Dallas has yet to get past the Divisional Round.

The Cowboys QB may not exist within the upper echelon of NFL signal-callers, but Prescott has been able to get on that level at times throughout his career. He’ll likely need to stay on that level in order to take Dallas to the promised land.