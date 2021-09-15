Here are all the injuries and issues Dallas Cowboys are already facing

The Dallas Cowboys will be without star defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence indefinitely. That is a major loss, but just one part of the issues the team has already faced to start the 2021 season.

In addition to the injury to Lawrence, receiver Michael Gallup suffered a calf strain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and will be out a minimum of three games.

Right tackle La’el Collins is out five games due to a drug-related suspension.

Defensive lineman Randy Gregory recently tested positive for COVID and will likely miss Week 2.

Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett suffered a right leg injury in practice and will need surgery.

Long-time Cowboys DL coach Leon Lett was carted off the field today with an apparent right leg injury. Lett was a member the Cowboys 3-time Super Bowl teams of the 1990s. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) September 15, 2021

Oh yeah, and let’s not forget that star right guard Zack Martin missed Week 1 due to COVID.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders also experienced several injuries in their Week 1 game. Dallas will be down a few players entering Week 2 at the Chargers.