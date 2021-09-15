 Skip to main content
Here are all the injuries and issues Dallas Cowboys are already facing

September 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys will be without star defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence indefinitely. That is a major loss, but just one part of the issues the team has already faced to start the 2021 season.

In addition to the injury to Lawrence, receiver Michael Gallup suffered a calf strain in Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and will be out a minimum of three games.

Right tackle La’el Collins is out five games due to a drug-related suspension.

Defensive lineman Randy Gregory recently tested positive for COVID and will likely miss Week 2.

Assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett suffered a right leg injury in practice and will need surgery.

Oh yeah, and let’s not forget that star right guard Zack Martin missed Week 1 due to COVID.

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders also experienced several injuries in their Week 1 game. Dallas will be down a few players entering Week 2 at the Chargers.

