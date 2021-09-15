DeMarcus Lawrence out indefinitely with broken foot

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a significant loss in Wednesday’s practice, with a key defender set to miss a lengthy amount of time.

As first reported by Joe Trahan of WFAA, Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a broken foot during Wednesday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added that Lawrence would be out “indefinitely.”

The Cowboys already looked vulnerable up front last Thursday and didn’t get a ton of pressure on Tom Brady. This will only exacerbate that problem. Lawrence hasn’t reached the heights of his dominant 2017 and 2018 seasons since, but he still produced a 6.5 sack season in 2020 and anchored the defensive line.

The Cowboys were already going to be shorthanded in the trenches due to a suspension handed to offensive lineman La’el Collins, much to his disgust. The news gets even worse for Dallas when you consider that Randy Gregory tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Chargers very much in doubt.