Damar Hamlin’s father had great gesture for Bills

Damar Hamlin has been hospitalized and in critical condition since he collapsed during Monday night’s game, but the Buffalo Bills received a welcome update from a member of the defensive back’s family this week.

Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a Zoom call Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mario told the Bills that Damar has been making progress. One source indicated to Schefter that Mario’s update went a long way with the team.

Damar Hamlin’s father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the entire Bills team on a zoom call Wednesday to personally update everyone in attendance on his son, per source. Mario Hamlin informed the Bills that Damar was making progress and, in the words of one source, “the team needed it.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2023

There have been several encouraging updates about Hamlin since he suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Buffalo’s “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While he remained in intensive care as of Thursday morning, it sounds like doctors have been pleased with the progress Hamlin has shown.

Hamlin’s family has made it a point to keep the public informed about the 24-year-old’s condition. They also had a message for those criticizing Tee Higgins, the Bengals player with whom Hamlin collided.