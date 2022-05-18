Report: Dan Orlovsky lands significant new position at ESPN

Dan Orlovsky has gained popularity at ESPN with his no-nonsense NFL analysis over the past several years, and he will have another platform to deliver it this upcoming season.

Orlovsky will join ESPN’s No. 2 NFL TV booth alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The trio is set to call some “Monday Night Football” doubleheaders this season and then five games per season beginning in 2023.

Riddick and Levy also recently signed contract extensions with ESPN, according to Marchand.

Orlovsky is essentially replacing Brian Griese, who served as an analyst on ESPN’s top “Monday Night Football” broadcast team last season. The network has since hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from FOX, and they will serve as the No. 1 duo.

Marchand reports that Orlovsky was also pursued by FOX before signing his extension with ESPN. He will continue to appear on “NFL Live,” “First Take” and “Get Up, while also calling some college football games.

Orlovsky should do well as an analyst during NFL broadcasts. Though some may think he is overcritical at times, the former quarterback is very opinionated and knowledgeable about the game.