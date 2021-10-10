Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay knocked out of game for Giants

The New York Giants were the walking wounded on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Saquon Barkley was knocked out of the game with an ugly-looking ankle injury during the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter, Daniel Jones suffered a head injury. He was replaced at the start of the third quarter by Mike Glennon. The Giants later said that Jones was out with a concussion.

The Giants also announced that top receiver Kenny Golladay was out for the rest of the game against Dallas due to his knee.

The Giants entered Sunday’s game against the Cowboys 1-3. Losing their top quarterback, running back and receiver all in the same game likely won’t help their record.