Daniel Jones gets dunked on by 49ers player after Seahawks debacle

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants took a beating on Monday night. One San Francisco 49ers player made sure to add some insult to injury.

The Giants lost 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Big Blue committed several game-shifting mistakes that prevented them from having any chance at victory. One Jones error had Giants head coach Brian Daboll tossing his tablet in frustration.

Jones’ performance even “disappointed” 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, but for a much different reason than how Giants fans probably felt.

Armstead posted on X sounding jealous of the fact Jones allowed himself to take so many sacks against the Seahawks defense.

“Daniel Jones I am so disappointed in you…,” said Armstead. “why would you would throw the ball so quick [sic] vs us and then let these people have a career day ? ….. why weren’t we deserving ?”

Jones was sacked a whopping 10 times for -59 yards. The Seahawks also sacked wide receiver Parris Campbell once. The 11 sacks tied their franchise record for a single contest.

In contrast, Jones was sacked just twice against the Niners. It hardly made a difference, as the Giants still lost 30-12 in their Week 3 matchup in San Francisco.