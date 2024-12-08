Report sheds light on Davante Adams’ future with Jets

The New York Jets appear to be headed for an offseason rebuild, and Davante Adams may not want to stick around to see how it turns out.

Adams is under contract with the Jets through 2026, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Sunday that the star wide receiver has some control over his own immediate future. When Adams was traded to the Jets earlier this season, he restructured his contract for 2024 salary cap purposes. The final two years of the 5-year, $141.25 million deal Adams had signed with the Las Vegas Raiders were not changed, however.

By not restructuring the final two years of his contract, Adams maintained leverage in case he wants to play elsewhere next season. He is set to make $35.64 million per year in 2025 and 2026, and there is virtually no chance the Jets will want him back at that number. That means Adams will likely be released if he does not agreed to another restructure.

Adams wanted to play for the Jets so he could reunite with Aaron Rodgers. New York has since fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. Rodgers has played poorly this season, and there is a growing belief that the Jets will part ways with him, too.

If the Jets move on from Rodgers, Adams probably will not want to stick around. He may try to follow Rodgers to a new team, though the team that is favored to land Rodgers likely would not have interest in Adams.

Adams, who will turn 32 later this month, has 49 catches for 553 yards and 3 touchdowns this season. He has not had a 100-yard game since he was traded to the Jets in October.