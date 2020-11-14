DeAndre Hopkins has unusual pass interference rule change proposal

Plenty of people have offered up ideas to improve the pass interference rule. DeAndre Hopkins is, too, but he’s looking out for his fellow wide receivers.

Hopkins wants to see a significant change in the way defensive pass interference is handled — namely, wide receivers should get the yardage that comes with the penalty.

“I do think that the rule should change and receivers should get counted yards for penalties,” Hopkins said Friday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Hopkins’ take comes on the heels of a performance that saw him draw four pass interference penalties against the Miami Dolphins, three of which were accepted. If Hopkins’ rule proposal was in place, he would have received 42 extra receiving yards. That would be a big change, as wide receivers gaining extra yards off this would potentially impact records and would certainly matter in fantasy leagues.

This only works because defensive pass interference penalties are spot fouls. We’ve seen how much that can impact a game, and there are plenty of people who would want to see that changed, too.