Huge update emerges on potential Deion Sanders-Cowboys union

The Dallas Cowboys did not waste any time bringing in Deion Sanders as a potential candidate to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Reports emerged Monday that the Cowboys were parting ways with longtime head coach Mike McCarthy. Within the same day, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly reached out to Sanders about the possibility of him replacing McCarthy.

The Cowboys have pegged Sanders as a “top candidate,” per NFL reporter Jordan Schultz. The conversation on Monday was also said to be a precursor as “discussions are expected to continue” between the two sides.

Sources: #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has spoken with Colorado HC Deion Sanders about the team’s head coaching vacancy, and discussions are expected to continue regarding the possibility of him becoming the next head coach in Dallas. Coach Prime is considered a top candidate,… pic.twitter.com/A0ltEMy0bg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 14, 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later confirmed Schultz’s report.

It’s no surprise that the Cowboys reportedly looked into Sanders as a possibility. The Hall of Famer played five standout seasons for the team from 1995 to 1999.

Sanders has had a relatively successful career as a college football head coach. Sanders also led Colorado to a 9-4 record this season, a massive improvement from his 4-8 finish in his first year with the team.

Prior to his Colorado stint, Sanders also had a 27-6 record during his three-year run as the head coach at Jackson State.

The Cowboys are not the first NFL team Sanders has been linked to this month. While Sanders has thus far publicly denied any interest in an NFL move, the allure of coaching “America’s Team” could very well tempt him to go back on his word.

Sanders would indeed be the sexy pick for Dallas. However, several Cowboys fans have pushed for another name as McCarthy’s ideal replacement.