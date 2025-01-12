Report reveals where Raiders stand on Deion Sanders interest

A report emerged Saturday suggesting Deion Sanders has interest in the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching position. That feeling is reportedly not mutual.

While Sanders has been linked to the head coaching vacancy, the Raiders have “zero interest” in hiring him, according to Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic. The report suggests that Sanders might be using the Raiders for leverage in a bid to get a new deal from Colorado.

The report about Sanders’ interest emerged Saturday and came as something of a surprise. Earlier in the week, Sanders had publicly said it would take a very unlikely set of circumstances to tempt him into leaving Colorado for an NFL job.

The Raiders fired Antonio Pierce this week and are going full speed ahead with their coaching search. One key member of the organization appears to have a strong preference for one candidate in particular. Sanders, however, does not appear to be on their radar, whether he is legitimately interested or not.