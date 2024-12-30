Deion Sanders fires back at rumors about his draft preference for son Shedeur

Deion Sanders called out those who believe he has a preference for where he wants sons Shedeur and Shilo to land in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Colorado coach called out “multiple idiots” who have made claims about where he wants his sons, particularly Shedeur, to land in the NFL. Sanders said the comments “totally aren’t true,” and if he has something to say about Shedeur’s landing spot, he will say it directly, even adding that he personally knows NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! 🎤drop — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 30, 2024

Sanders has consistently sought to distance himself from the narrative that he wants to steer his sons to certain teams. On the other hand, he played a role in starting that narrative in the first place. The reality is he does not exactly have a ton of say in where any of them land unless he is willing to go to some extreme measures.

Shedeur Sanders is in the running to be the first pick in the draft and may have his own preferences. After Sunday, however, that may not be possible anymore.