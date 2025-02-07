Deion Sanders sends warning to NFL teams over son Shedeur

Deion Sanders continues to double down on his demands of NFL teams that might be interested in drafting his son Shedeur.

In an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday, Sanders admitted that there were certain teams he had reservations about when it came to them drafting his son. The Colorado coach went a step further, claiming he has met with a few teams to get answers about their plans for Shedeur.

“I’m a dad. I’m a real dad that has a lot of information about the NFL. I know some folks who know some folks who know some folks in the NFL, and I know what’s behind the curtain. Definitely, I’m going to lead him in the right direction,” Sanders said. “I would meet with them behind closed doors. I would not call them out. I would not put them on Front Street and talk about the organization, because people work too hard to make it right instead of a guy like me ignorantly saying something wrong. I would meet with them privately and talk about my concerns so we could have an understanding.”

Sanders confirmed that he had already met with “a few” NFL teams for that exact purpose.

“I just want to know why,” Sanders added. “If you don’t get your whys answered, you’re going to always be curious in life. I like to get my whys answered.”

Sanders has said in the past that he would not be shy about steering Shedeur away from certain teams, though he does not necessarily have a great deal of say in where his son lands in the NFL Draft. He has since objected to that narrative, saying instead that he would voice whatever concerns he had directly to those involved, which is also the line he took in this interview.

Shedeur Sanders is regarded as a near-certainty to be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board in April’s NFL Draft, though he might not be the first. It remains to be seen what influence Deion will have, if any, over that outcome.