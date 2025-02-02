Report reveals which QB is likely to be No. 1 overall pick

The Tennessee Titans are widely expected to take a quarterback with the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but there is a difference of opinions regarding whether that will be Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. It sounds like the latter may have the upper hand at the moment.

In a column he published from the Senior Bowl on Saturday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote that there has been “building sentiment” around the NFL that Ward is “likely” to be the first overall pick in the 2025 draft.

A Titans executive recently hinted that the team is not opposed to passing on a quarterback with the top overall pick. While Will Levis does not appear to be the long-term answer in Tennessee, it is not out of the question that the Titans do not value either Ward or Sanders highly enough.

Most analysts have Ward and Sanders outside of the top 10 in their overall player rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft. That typically does not matter, as QB-needy teams almost always take the best quarterbacks early in the first round.

The Titans might be deliberately trying to create confusion over how they view the No. 1 pick. That strategy would allow them to maintain leverage in potential trade talks with teams that want to move up.

With nearly three months to go until the draft, the narrative will likely continue to shift. Titans head coach Brian Callahan recently made some comments that seemed to hint he prefers one QB, but the odds will almost certainly continue to fluctuate.

