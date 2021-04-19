Broncos trying to trade up in NFL Draft to land quarterback?

One team has already traded up in the NFL Draft in order to select a quarterback. It sounds like a second may be strongly thinking of doing the same thing.

According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, the Denver Broncos have spoken to the Atlanta Falcons about a potential trade for the No. 4 pick in the draft. The Broncos would be focused on Trey Lance and Justin Fields, with Paige saying that the team would be comfortable drafting whichever one is available to them. It’s not clear how serious the Broncos are about making a deal, or how far along talks have gotten.

The Broncos are unlikely to be the only team interested in the No. 4 pick, but they do hold the No. 9 pick themselves, which could potentially make them a more appealing trade partner.

There has been a lot of chatter about whether the Broncos are seriously trying to upgrade on quarterback Drew Lock. It sounds like the team isn’t shy about finding a potential upgrade, so don’t be surprised if they move up if the price is right.