Denzel Perryman gets a break after his arrest on weapons charge

Denzel Perryman is going home a very happy man this week.

The Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Perryman caught a break after his arrest on a weapons-related charge over the weekend. Kris Rhim of ESPN reports that Perryman was released from custody on Tuesday afternoon. Perryman was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman decided not file any formal criminal charges against Perryman.

Rhim adds that Perryman’s arrest is now considered in the official record to be detention only and not a full arrest. Thus, the saga is fully behind the 32-year-old former Pro Bowler.

Perryman had been in jail without bail since last Friday after being pulled over by officers of the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station. During the stop, officers allegedly discovered two assault rifles and three handguns in Perryman’s trunk. Perryman reportedly stated though that he was on his way to a local gun range (full details here).

The 10-year NFL veteran Perryman was originally a Chargers draft pick in 2015 (No. 48 overall) and is now on his second stint with the team. He made a Pro Bowl team in 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders (after logging a career-best 154 combined tackles) and recorded 55 combined tackles over 11 appearances last season for the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Chargers, had a nice gesture for Perryman while Perryman was still in prison this week. But now Perryman is a free man again, and he won’t be facing any criminal charges over the incident either.