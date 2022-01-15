Derek Carr facing uncertain future with Raiders?

Derek Carr has been a constant for the Las Vegas Raiders and a vital part of the team’s late-season playoff surge. That does not mean that his future with the organization is guaranteed, however.

With one year remaining on his current contract, Carr and the Raiders face a major decision this offseason. There is a possibility that the Raiders opt to move on from Carr, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Carr’s fate is likely tied to whoever the Raiders hire as head coach and whether the coach wants to fully commit to Carr or bring in a new quarterback.

The 30-year-old quarterback is poised for a significant contract extension, and questions linger about whether he would be worth it. He threw 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season, but his locker room leadership was vital in a tumultuous season and he played well when it mattered. Carr would garner significant interest if he became available.

Carr still fields a lot of criticism, but he’s proven to be a solid and durable NFL quarterback. Plenty of teams are lacking that and would love to have it, making him a valuable commodity for either the Raiders or someone else.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) before playing against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports