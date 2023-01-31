Derek Carr had hilarious reaction to making Pro Bowl

Derek Carr may not have impressed the Las Vegas Raiders with his play this season, but the veteran quarterback did enough to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl. Though, it would seem even he feels he does not deserve the honor.

The NFL on Tuesday announced that Carr has been added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for Joe Burrow. After he got the news, Carr poked fun at himself with a great tweet.

Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

Carr threw for just 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. That was the first time since 2017 that he failed to eclipse 4,000 yards passing. His 86.3 passer rating was also Carr’s lowest mark since his rookie season in 2014.

The Raiders signed Carr to an extension last offseason, but they are now openly looking to part ways with him. Though, a recent report claimed they have an interesting stance on trading Carr.

Several quarterbacks have dropped out of the Pro Bowl due to injuries and other obligations, which is why Carr got the nod. He may not have played at a Pro Bowl level in 2022, but he certainly did a lot more than one other quarterback who will be joining him for the festivities.