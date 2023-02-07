Derek Carr set for visit with NFC team

Derek Carr is set for a visit with an NFC team.

The Las Vegas Raiders have given permission to Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says that the visit is set to take place on Wednesday, though no trade is imminent.

Sources: The #Saints invited QB Derek Carr for a visit and the #Raiders have granted permission for that to happen. The plan is for a visit tomorrow. Carr, who has a no-trade clause, is doing due diligence and no trade is imminent. pic.twitter.com/kMSPW2NKaT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

The Raiders have to make a decision with Carr by February 15. If they don’t cut or trade Carr by then, they would owe the quarterback over $40 million guaranteed.

Carr has a no-trade clause and can veto any possible deal. In order for a trade to come together, the Raiders would have to first agree to compensation with another team. That team would then have to negotiate with Carr about his contract and ask him to waive his right to veto a trade.

It seems most likely that the 31-year-old quarterback will be cut by the Raiders and become free to sign with any team.

In addition to the Saints, the New York Jets could also have interest in Carr, who just made his fourth career Pro Bowl.