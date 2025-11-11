Derrick Henry has finally broken his ridiculous high school record

Derrick Henry has been an excellent running back at every level of football, but nothing truly compares to his high school marks.

Henry rushed for a national record 12,124 yards during his four-year high school career at Yulee High School in Yulee, Fla. His stats are almost too wild to be believed.

2009: 2,465 yards, 26 touchdowns

2010: 2,788 yards, 38 touchdowns

2011: 2,610 yards, 34 touchdowns

2012: 4,261 yards, 55 touchdowns

Henry was so incredible in high school that it took him over 10 years in the NFL to finally surpass his high school career mark. Yes, on Sunday in Week 10, Henry rushed for 75 yards on 20 carries, giving him 12,127 rushing yards in his NFL career. It took him until he was 31 years old to break his high school record. And it’s not like Henry has been a chump in the NFL either! He’s a 5-time Pro Bowl running back and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Of course, this is a great excuse to show Henry’s high school highlights. I’m not really sure why they use the spot shadow on them as if we can’t figure out who we’re looking for.

