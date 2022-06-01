Latest Deshaun Watson lawsuit includes troubling new allegation

Deshaun Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from a 23rd different woman after a new lawsuit was filed on Tuesday. The latest accuser shared a similar story to those before her, but there is also a troubling new claim that the NFL may have to investigate.

In the newest lawsuit, a woman accuses Watson of making repeated, aggressive sexual advances toward her over three different massage sessions. She said the Cleveland Browns star exposed his genitals, tried to grab her genitals and tried to have her touch him inappropriately.

The suit also alleges that Watson worked with the owner of a spa, who “facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them.” Watson is said to have paid the owner $5,000.

This allegation: "[name redacted], the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them…It was later learned that Watson paid…at least five thousand dollars for [redacted]'s work." 12/ — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) June 1, 2022

It is unclear if the NFL was aware of that allegation before. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said the league is nearing the end of its investigation into the sexual assault claims. If that is new information, the league could still take it into consideration.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents the 23 women who are suing Watson, said he expects a 24th lawsuit to be filed in the near future. Watson has reportedly offered to settle with some or all of the accusers. We learned more about the amount he supposedly offered when the latest lawsuit was filed.