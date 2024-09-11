Deshaun Watson issues response to sexual assault lawsuit

Deshaun Watson is facing new troubling allegations from a woman who filed a lawsuit against him this week, and the Cleveland Browns star has once again proclaimed his innocence.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the latest lawsuit against the quarterback. Hardin said that Watson “strongly denies” the allegations in the lawsuit and will not be offering any comment at this time.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin wrote. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

“We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

“In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

Statement from attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Browns QB Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/h91Uoct9E4 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 11, 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Watson will start Sunday’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski said the team plans to let “due process” play out and that nothing has changed with Watson’s football status.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson will play Sunday against Jaguars and he didn't consider not playing him despite the seriousness of the latest allegation in civil lawsuit. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 11, 2024

A woman claims in a lawsuit filed Monday that Watson sexually assaulted her in October 2020. The plaintiff in the new lawsuit is not one of the two dozen women who previously filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against Watson. The allegations also appear more serious, as the other women did not explicitly accuse Watson of sexual assault. You can read more details from the new lawsuit here.

An NFL spokesperson has said the league is investigating the complaint. There has been no indication that Watson will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is essentially a paid leave of absence.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season over the previous allegations. He signed a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million deal with the Browns months before that after the team acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Even if Watson avoids legal trouble over the latest allegations, it is still possible that the NFL could suspend him again. For now, he will continue to start for Cleveland despite growing criticism of him both on and off the field.