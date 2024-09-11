 Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson issues response to sexual assault lawsuit

September 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Deshaun Watson looks on

Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Deshaun Watson is facing new troubling allegations from a woman who filed a lawsuit against him this week, and the Cleveland Browns star has once again proclaimed his innocence.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, issued a statement on Wednesday addressing the latest lawsuit against the quarterback. Hardin said that Watson “strongly denies” the allegations in the lawsuit and will not be offering any comment at this time.

“Deshaun strongly denies the allegations in the Jane Doe lawsuit filed Monday,” Hardin wrote. “We have asked him not to comment further while this matter works its way through the courts, but are comfortable he will ultimately be vindicated.

“We will be ready to defend this case in court at the appropriate time, but don’t intend to conduct our defense in the media. We would ask that people be patient while the legal process runs its course.

“In the meantime, Deshaun is going to focus his energy and concentration on football.”

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Watson will start Sunday’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski said the team plans to let “due process” play out and that nothing has changed with Watson’s football status.

A woman claims in a lawsuit filed Monday that Watson sexually assaulted her in October 2020. The plaintiff in the new lawsuit is not one of the two dozen women who previously filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against Watson. The allegations also appear more serious, as the other women did not explicitly accuse Watson of sexual assault. You can read more details from the new lawsuit here.

An NFL spokesperson has said the league is investigating the complaint. There has been no indication that Watson will be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, which is essentially a paid leave of absence.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season over the previous allegations. He signed a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million deal with the Browns months before that after the team acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Even if Watson avoids legal trouble over the latest allegations, it is still possible that the NFL could suspend him again. For now, he will continue to start for Cleveland despite growing criticism of him both on and off the field.

Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson
