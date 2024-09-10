NFL responds to sexual assault allegation against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is once again under investigation by the NFL for a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

A new lawsuit was filed against Watson on Monday by a woman who claims the Cleveland Browns quarterback sexually assaulted her in October 2020. On Tuesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league is investigating the complaint.

NFL spokesman @NFLprguy on the civil lawsuit filed Monday accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and battery: “We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2024

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy,” McCarthy said.

The plaintiff in the new lawsuit is not one of the two dozen women who previously filed sexual assault lawsuits against Watson. The allegations also appear more serious, as the other women did not explicitly accuse Watson of sexual assault. You can read more details from the new lawsuit here.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season over the previous allegations. He signed a fully guaranteed 5-year, $230 million deal with the Browns months before that after the team acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Even if Watson avoids legal trouble over the latest allegations, it is still possible that the NFL could suspend him again.

Watson went 24/45 for 169 yards, a touchdown and 2 interceptions in Cleveland’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The criticism against him is already starting to pile up, so the latest lawsuit will only add to the negative attention.