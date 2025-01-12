Did George Pickens throw the Steelers under the bus?

Did Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens throw his team under the bus after their playoff loss to the Ravens on Saturday night?

Pickens and the Steelers were outclassed by the Baltimore Ravens 28-14 in their Wild Card round clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Pickens was one of the lone bright spots for Pittsburgh, leading the team with five catches for 87 yards.

The third-year wideout also caught the Steelers’ second touchdown of the night late in the third quarter. Pickens’ 36-yard TD reception got the Steelers back to within two scores heading into the fourth quarter. But neither team scored the rest of the way as the Ravens milked the clock with a run-heavy offense in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Pickens was asked about whether or not the team’s offense has grown since the Georgia alum arrived in 2022.

“Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth for sure,” said Pickens. “From the first year I’ve been here, just way more growth for sure.”

But when asked if he was optimistic about the team going forward, Pickens had a succinct 1-word response: “Naw.”

#Steelers WR George Pickens says he’s seen signs of growth from the offense. Reporter: “Does that make you optimistic going forward?” Pickens: “Nah.” pic.twitter.com/yqawOeKyEW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 12, 2025

That’s an interesting response and suggests Pickens has problems with the Steelers. However, the way he answered that question and the previous one suggests something not as bad. Pickens seemed to be answering the questions professionally. And based on his previous answer saying he has seen growth from the offense, it would be surprising if he were throwing the team under the bus. Maybe he just did not hear the question clearly.

Pickens has been the Steelers’ most targeted wide receiver over the last two seasons. But throughout that span, he has had various flare-ups that have sometimes overshadowed his play.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin even called out Pickens earlier this season.

But Tomlin himself hasn’t been spared from criticism. Several fans piled on the Steelers coach after yet another early playoff exit.