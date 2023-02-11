Diontae Johnson responds to report he punched Mitch Trubisky

Diontae Johnson responded via Twitter Friday to a report about some details to the altercation he had with Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky was benched after halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets in Week 4. Though head coach Mike Tomlin said he made the quarterback change because he was looking for a spark, a report said that Johnson and Trubisky actually were involved in an altercation.

A few days after the game, Johnson addressed things.

But the matter resurfaced on Friday morning.

WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti claimed on the radio that Johnson actually punched Trubisky in the face.

Is this really true? If so how come it wasn’t a big story? WR #Steelers punched Mitch Trubisky in the face before the game vs the #Jets? #BoomerandGio pic.twitter.com/bQ2TeFLwv6 — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) February 10, 2023

Johnson says the report is not true.

He called the report “fake news.”

He also shared two emojis of a hat, which was his way of calling the story “cap,” which is slang for a lie.

Pickett took over the quarterback job after that and went 7-5 as the team’s starter. Johnson finished the season with 86 catches for 882 yards and did not catch a touchdown.