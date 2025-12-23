DK Metcalf could be sued over his confrontation with a Lions fan

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf is already in trouble on the field for his interaction with a Detroit Lions fan during Sunday’s game. He may have a problem off the field as well.

Metcalf seemingly threw a punch at a fan during the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., but his camp claimed after the game that the fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy provoked him by using racial and misogynistic slurs about Metcalf and his mother. On Monday, attorneys working on Kennedy’s behalf denied those allegations, and threatened Metcalf with a lawsuit over them.

“Ryan Kennedy categorically denies using the ‘N-word,’ the ‘C-word,’ or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident that occurred on December 21, 2025 at Ford Field during the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game,” the statement said. “These allegations are completely false.”

The statement noted that Kennedy has dealt with threats since the game, and strongly indicated that Metcalf would be facing a defamation suit.

“Because this matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings, Mr. Kennedy will not comment further at this time,” the statement added.

Ryan Kennedy, the fan involved in the DK Metcalf altercation Sunday, has issued a statement through an attorney “categorically denying using the “N-word,” the “C-word,” or any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur during the incident.



“These allegations are completely false.” pic.twitter.com/pQUbBYa0ww — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 22, 2025

Kennedy has claimed he set Metcalf off by addressing the wide receiver using his government name. The video of the incident that has surfaced from the stands has not done anything to either confirm or deny Metcalf’s claims.

The NFL took the situation seriously enough to hand Metcalf a two-game suspension, though the wide receiver is appealing. If the punishment is upheld, he may have cost himself a lot of money with his actions.