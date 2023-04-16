Dolphins agree to deal with former 1,000-yard receiver

The Miami Dolphins are bringing in a former top receiver.

The Dolphins on Saturday reached an agreement with receiver Chosen Anderson (formerly known as Robby Anderson and/or Robbie Anderson).

Anderson began his career with the New York Jets from 2016-2019 and caught 20 touchdowns with them. Then he spent two and a half seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was traded to the Cardinals in October before they released him this offseason.

Anderson’s best season came in 2020 when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and 3 touchdowns. Last season he had just 20 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins already have arguably the best receiving group in the NFL between Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They also have Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft, and they just added Braxton Berrios.

Anderson will have some competition at receiver, and there likely won’t be too many balls to go around for receivers other than Hill and Waddle.