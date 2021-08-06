Dolphins coach shares thoughts on Xavien Howard’s trade request

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard publicly requested a trade last week, but head coach Brian Flores has made it clear that he does not want to part ways with the star cornerback.

Howard issued a very professional statement explaining how he feels he has outperformed his current contract. He said he and his agent have tried to negotiate a new deal but that he does not feel the Dolphins have dealt with him in good faith. Flores told reporters on Friday in no uncertain terms that he wants to resolve the situation.

“We don’t want to trade X. Write that down,” Flores said, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “He’s a very good player. He’s a big part of the team. We don’t want to trade him.”

Flores also expressed confidence in Howard and the Dolphins being able to reach a new contract agreement.

“Talks are progressing. You take from that what you want … As long as everyone is willing to compromise, we can get something done,” the coach added.

Howard was the No. 38 overall pick by Miami in 2016. He had a league-high seven interceptions in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl that season. He then switched agents to Damarius Bilbo, who helped negotiate his five-year extension signed in May 2019. Howard said he “didn’t completely understand” that deal at the time.

After he led the NFL with 10 interceptions last year, Howard says he is frustrated that he isn’t even the highest-paid cornerback on his own team. He is set to make $12.1 million this season. His teammate, Byron Jones, signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with Miami last year and is paid more. Flores’ remarks could be an indication that the Dolphins are working toward remedying that.