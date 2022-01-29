Dolphins eyeing surprise candidate for head coach job?

The Miami Dolphins could reportedly be moving toward picking a dark horse candidate as their new head coach.

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is a strong candidate for the Miami job, according to Jason Reid of ESPN. Reid has continued to “crush it” in speaking with the Dolphins, and is a finalist for the head coach position.

Everything I hear is that Mike McDaniel continues to crush it with the Dolphins. If he gets that job, he will be the fourth member of Mike Shanahan’s offensive staff in Washington to become a HC. Two of the former members play for the NFC title on Sunday. Or so I hear. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) January 29, 2022

McDaniel was not really on anyone’s radar as a top-tier head coaching candidate, but has seen his stock rise in recent weeks. That has no doubt been helped by the 49ers’ successful playoff run and the subsequent attention he has received.

McDaniel is a Kyle Shanahan acolyte who has followed the 49ers coach at all his recent stops. 2021 marked his first season as an offensive coordinator, and he has not had full control of Shanahan’s offense. Despite that, he has clearly impressed at least one team.

The Dolphins were reportedly eyeing one offensive-minded coach for their head job, but that did not work out. That approach would make sense, as the organization will want a coach who can get the best out of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Ware, United Kingdom; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at a press conference at the Hanbury Marriott Manor and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports