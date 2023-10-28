 Skip to main content
#pounditSaturday, October 28, 2023

Dolphins confirm return of star player for Week 8

October 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike McDaniel looks on

Dec 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After some uncertainty this week, the Miami Dolphins have essentially confirmed that they will be getting a star player back for Sunday’s Week 8 game against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins on Saturday activated cornerback Jalen Ramsey, setting up for him to make his Miami debut on Sunday.

We had known Ramsey’s return was imminent, but there was some uncertainty over whether he would actually debut this weekend. One prominent reporter said this week that Ramsey was on track to play, though Ramsey himself strongly disputed whether a decision had been made.

Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus during training camp in July, but vowed to be back before the end of the season. The veteran defensive back did a good deal better than that, returning with essentially half the season yet to be played.

