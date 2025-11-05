Draymond Green has insulting hot take directed at Dak Prescott

Draymond Green did not endear himself to any Dallas Cowboys fans with his recent criticism of Dak Prescott.

Green shared his honest thoughts on the Cowboys quarterback during a recent episode of his podcast titled “Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz.” The Golden State Warriors star argued that Prescott is a “bum,” given his inability to win in the playoffs.

“Dak’s a bum,” Green said brazenly. “Yeah, [he’s an MVP candidate]. He’s getting some numbers, and [the Cowboys] stink. Dak’s a bum. They’ll never win with Dak.

“I won four championships, Jordan. You’ve got to understand that when I say bum, I’m not saying Dak Prescott isn’t a good NFL quarterback. Of course, he’s a good NFL quarterback. I’m not saying that. But I’m saying when the money’s on the line, when it’s for all the marbles, who are you? He a bum.

“What has he done in those moments? Been a bum. He’s been a bum in the moments, Jordan. When they had their best teams, best offensive line in the league, they had all that to get to the playoffs, and he a bum.”

Schultz argued that Prescott’s career isn’t over yet, and that Dak still has time to break through in the playoffs. Green responded by pointing to Prescott’s record-setting contract and noting that it’s exponentially harder to win when the QB is taking up over $60 million in salary that could have been allocated to other position groups.

Prescott led the Cowboys to the playoffs in five out of his first nine NFL seasons. He also has three Pro Bowl nods and a runner-up MVP finish in 2023. Calling him an outright “bum” would depend on one’s definition of the word. But Prescott has never led Dallas to the NFC Championship Game, a feat that has infamously eluded the Cowboys since the franchise last won the Super Bowl during the 1995 season.

It’s more stunning to hear a player of Green’s stature publicly belittle an athlete from a different sport, even considering the Warriors star’s reputation for being outspoken. Green also recently called out an Eastern Conference squad for being fake contenders and got into another online beef with former teammate Kevin Durant.