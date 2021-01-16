Report: Drew Brees expected to retire at end of season

It sounds increasingly likely that we may be seeing Drew Brees’ final NFL action this week and potentially in the weeks to come.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brees is expected to retire at the end of the New Orleans Saints’ playoff run. The 42-year-old quarterback has not made any statements about his playing future, but multiple sources close to Brees believe this season will have been his last, and that the ultimate goal is to go out on top by winning Super Bowl LV.

From @NFLGameDay: While the #Saints are likely saying goodbye to star QB Drew Brees after the season, they do want to bring Jameis Winston back. They like what they've seen in practice, at least. pic.twitter.com/Pf08qRCN9P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2021

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Brees considered retirement last offseason, and a recent quote of his made clear that he’s not really playing for himself anymore.

Brees is a surefire Hall of Famer, and his 80,358 career passing yards are the most in NFL history. He already has his next career move mapped out, so we’ll be hearing much more from him even after he retires.