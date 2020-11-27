 Skip to main content
Dwayne Haskins responds after clip of him picking up Alex Smith goes viral

November 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins may no longer be the starting quarterback for Washington, but that does not mean he is no longer invested in being a good teammate.

Washington starting quarterback Alex Smith was tackled out of bounds by the sideline late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Guess who came rushing over to literally pick up Smith? It was Haskins, who also gave Smith a pat on the helmet.

The clip went viral, and Haskins saw it after the game. He added his comment on it, saying that he has Smith’s back.

That’s pretty cool.

Haskins was a first-round pick in 2019 and could very easily be bitter about losing his starting job. Instead, he’s supporting the guy who has taken over.

There have been some questions about Haskins’ priorities and focus, but this clip shows he’s being a good teammate.

