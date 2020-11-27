Dwayne Haskins responds after clip of him picking up Alex Smith goes viral

Dwayne Haskins may no longer be the starting quarterback for Washington, but that does not mean he is no longer invested in being a good teammate.

Washington starting quarterback Alex Smith was tackled out of bounds by the sideline late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Guess who came rushing over to literally pick up Smith? It was Haskins, who also gave Smith a pat on the helmet.

I love this so much. Alex Smith scrambles, is tackled near the sideline. Who runs over to pick him up? Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/0k3HmQvMgn — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 27, 2020

The clip went viral, and Haskins saw it after the game. He added his comment on it, saying that he has Smith’s back.

Got your back 11, great game. Now let’s eat. Happy thanksgiving! https://t.co/hHVZUAzwjD — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) November 27, 2020

That’s pretty cool.

Haskins was a first-round pick in 2019 and could very easily be bitter about losing his starting job. Instead, he’s supporting the guy who has taken over.

There have been some questions about Haskins’ priorities and focus, but this clip shows he’s being a good teammate.