Dwayne Haskins’ family claims QB was drugged and ‘targeted’

It has been one year since Dwayne Haskins was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the freeway in Florida, and the former NFL quarterback’s family has now filed a lawsuit related to the incident.

An attorney representing the Haskins family filed a civil lawsuit Monday based on previously unseen evidence. In the filing, attorney Rick Ellsley says Haskins was “only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by the old dump trump.” The lawsuit claims there were multiple other drivers who saw Haskins crossing the freeway and managed to avoid hitting him, with some even calling 911.

The filing states that the truck that struck Haskins was speeding, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system issues and had tires with low tread. Ellsley says the driver’s claim that Haskins was “in the center lane” ahead of the dump truck does not make sense because Haskins was hit by the front left side of the truck. The lawsuit notes that the area had high visibility at the time due to hazard flashers, tail lights and a nearby construction sign.

The driver refused to submit to a blood test at the scene and no blood alcohol test results have been provided.

Ellsley also said in the filing that many questions remain unanswered about what happened in the hours before Haskins was killed. Haskins’ family believes he was “targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail conspiracy.”

A toxicology report determined that Haskins had been drinking “heavily” and had drugs in his system before he was killed. Investigators for the medical examiner’s office said a “female companion” was in Haskins’ car when he left it on the side of the road. The woman was said to be intoxicated and passed out.

Haskins, a former Ohio State star and Rose Bowl MVP, threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers at the time of his death.