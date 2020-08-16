Video: Alex Smith practices for first time in nearly two years

Alex Smith was officially activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday, and having him on the practice field must have been a welcome sight for his Washington teammates.

Washington shared a short video on Twitter that showed Smith throwing some passes in a helmet. It may not have seemed like much, but every milestone for Smith is a huge one considering the devastating leg injury he suffered in November 2018.

Today was a good day pic.twitter.com/2MD4C4UJpI — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

Smith suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during Washington’s loss to Houston on Nov. 18, 2018. Not only was he carted off the field after having his leg broken, but he suffered a spiral fracture that caused more complications. Smith had a serious infection that threatened his career on top of that.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said recently that Smith will be competing for a starting job when cleared, so there’s definitely a chance we see the 36-year-old under center at some point during the regular season. You can understand why Smith’s family celebrated the way they did this weekend.