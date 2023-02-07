Eagles, Chiefs have 1 interesting Super Bowl ‘curse’ to watch out for?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs might have to be on their toes even before the opening kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

An interesting fact shared by The Athletic went viral on Monday. For the last eight straight Super Bowls, the winner of the coin toss has remarkably gone on to lose the game. The trend began in Super Bowl XLIX when the Seattle Seahawks won the toss but lost the game to the New England Patriots and has “cursed” every single coin toss winner ever since.

Might be a good idea to place a live bet on the loser of the coin toss to win the Super Bowl…@BetMGM | #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/giVigDPgJd — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 7, 2023

Granted, it is virtually impossible to intentionally tank a coin toss, so there is not a lot that either side can do here to prepare. But given that numerous prop bettors place wagers on the Super Bowl coin toss, there will definitely be a lot of eyes on this year’s flip of pocket change.

Despite this “curse” though, history will not necessarily be the enemy in this year’s Super Bowl. In fact, history already appears to be on the side of one of the two finalists.