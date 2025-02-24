Eagles clarify their stance on a potential White House visit

The Philadelphia Eagles clarified their stance on whether they would accept the traditional invitation to visit the White House following their Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Eagles on Monday briefed reporters and said they would accept an invitation from President Trump to visit the White House. No such invitation has been extended yet, but the team is looking forward to receiving one.

The #Eagles would be honored to visit The White House, team sources say after conversations today. It’s one of the aspects of winning they are excited about and look forward to receiving the invitation. pic.twitter.com/9SHw46cDM1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2025

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marc Caputo and Isaac Avilucea of Axios had reported earlier Monday that the Eagles were in talks with the White House over a possible visit.

There had been some speculation and reporting earlier this month that the Eagles would refuse a White House visit if offered one. The rumors were also fueled by the fact that the team did not make the traditional visit in 2018 after their previous Super Bowl win. The team had originally planned to attend, but the White House revoked the invitation after many players reportedly decided not to go.

There have also been questions over whether President Trump would extend the invite in the first place. In addition to the controversy over the canceled 2018 visit, the President took a fairly pro-Chiefs stance prior to this year’s game.

Championship sports teams traditionally visit the White House and are honored in a ceremony at some point following their victory. That tradition was somewhat interrupted during Trump’s first term in office, and not just by the Eagles.