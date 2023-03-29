Eagles send clear message about potential Ezekiel Elliott signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been linked to a potential Ezekiel Elliott signing, but coach Nick Sirianni does not seem eager to pursue the possibility.

Sirianni on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of the Eagles signing Elliott, saying the team was happy with its running back room. He singled out the development of running back Kenneth Gainwell and also cited the team’s addition of Rashaad Penny.

Nick Sirianni on Ezekiel Elliott wanting to join #Eagles "We feel really good about the (RB) room where it is right now." Excited about adding Rashaad Penny and Kenny Gainwell development. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) March 28, 2023

The Eagles were named as one of the teams Elliott had the most interest in joining. However, the team does not appear to be pursuing him, even though some players seemed quite eager for him to join.

Elliott may be having a hard time finding a market right now, at least among the teams he would be most interested in. Another one of his options seemed to seriously downplay the possibility as well.