Eagles fans all said the same thing after vicious hit on D’Andre Swift

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift took a brutal hit that some fans believe he shouldn’t have Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles were dismantled by the 49ers 42-19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Niners took control by halftime and virtually put the game away midway through the fourth quarter.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Deebo Samuel combined to deliver the knockout blow — a 46-yard touchdown that put the Eagles in a 42-19 hole with just over 5 minutes left.

Despite the lopsided score, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni kept his starters on the field on the ensuing drive.

The Eagles were facing 3rd-and-9 at the 49ers’ 27 when quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to connect with Swift for a short gain. Swift had both the ball and his very soul knocked out of his body by a monstrous hit from 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Deommodore Lenoir just sent D’Andre Swift to the upside down 😂 pic.twitter.com/90hkAhv7kS — Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 4, 2023

Several Eagles fans and even neutral spectators echoed a shared sentiment on the play — why were Swift and the rest of the starters still in the game? The players were risking injury in a game that was all but decided. The Swift hit was a case in point.

Why are the starters still playing? That hit on Swift is the exact reason they shouldn’t be. — James Seltzer (@JamesSeltzer) December 4, 2023

That hit on Swift is exactly why the starters should not be in this game right now. Come on. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 4, 2023

Swift takes a big hit in a situation where the starters shouldn’t even be in. What is Sirianni doing here? — Russ Joy (@JoyOnBroad) December 4, 2023

Sirianni was asked by reporters about the decision to leave the starters right until the very end. The Eagles coach explained it as the team wanting to show some fight in an otherwise lopsided affair.

“Yeah, we’re gonna fight to the end,” said Sirianni, via Alexis Chassen on Bleeding Green Nation.

Swift finished the contest with just 13 rushing yards on 6 carries. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had 93 rushing yards on 17 carries, more than doubled the Eagles’ rushing total of 46 all by himself.