Eagles re-sign infamous player from Super Bowl

James Bradberry’s infamous performance in the Super Bowl last month has not gotten in the way of the Eagles’ appreciation for him.

Philadelphia on Tuesday agreed to a contract extension with Bradberry. The deal is for three years and $38 million, with $20 million guaranteed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Bradberry can earn up to $44 million on the deal with incentives.

All-Pro CB James Bradberry is returning to the Eagles on three-year deal worth $38 million, including $20 million fully guaranteed and another $6 million in incentives, per sources. Total package is $44 million. pic.twitter.com/SMPhDKlPub — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

2022 was Bradberry’s first season with the Eagles after four years in Carolina and two with the New York Giants. He had three interceptions and 44 tackles last season and was named a second-team All-Pro player.

Bradberry is remembered by many for being called for a defensive holding penalty that cost the Eagles the Super Bowl. Even though he was called for that penalty, the Eagles still wanted him back in 2023 and beyond.

Philly went 14-3 last season and is hoping to make it back to the Super Bowl again next season.