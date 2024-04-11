Eagles signing ex-Bengals Super Bowl weapon

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to add to their ensemble cast.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday that the Eagles are signing ex-Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah in free agency. Uzomah, who has already passed a physical, is expected to get a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old Uzomah, a former fifth-round pick, spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals. His best individual year came in 2021 when he had 49 receptions for 493 yards and five TDs as Cincinnati went on to make it to the Super Bowl (with Uzomah adding another 146 yards and a touchdown in the postseason).

Uzomah had played out the last two seasons with the New York Jets but was largely ineffective and saw his 2023 campaign end early because of an MCL injury. Still, he seems like a bounceback candidate for the Eagles, who could use another skilled tight end next to Dallas Goedert. Philly already improved at both running back and at wide receiver this offseason, and now they are bulking up at the third pass-catching position as well.