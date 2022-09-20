 Skip to main content
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

September 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kirk Cousins smiles

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions.

The second interception came late in the third quarter when Avonte Maddox picked off a pass intended for Adam Thielen.

After Maddox made the sweet play, the Eagles’ Twitter account trolled Cousins.

“YOU LIKE THAT?!” their Twitter account said, while sharing a highlight of the play.

That line was Cousins’ famous quote he delivered to a reporter after he led a huge comeback win for Washington against Tampa Bay in 2015.

Cousins brought back the famous line during training camp, and now the Eagles are using it against him..

.

