Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote

The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and 3 interceptions.

The second interception came late in the third quarter when Avonte Maddox picked off a pass intended for Adam Thielen.

After Maddox made the sweet play, the Eagles’ Twitter account trolled Cousins.

“YOU LIKE THAT?!” their Twitter account said, while sharing a highlight of the play.

That line was Cousins’ famous quote he delivered to a reporter after he led a huge comeback win for Washington against Tampa Bay in 2015.

Cousins brought back the famous line during training camp, and now the Eagles are using it against him..