Report: Earl Thomas plans to file grievance against Ravens

The situation between Earl Thomas and the Baltimore Ravens appears poised to get uglier.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter Saturday that Thomas is not close to finding a new team, and likely won’t until September. The safety is, however, looking to file a grievance against the Ravens to recoup his guaranteed money.

“He doesn’t have anywhere to sign, he can wait, but he is loosely planning to file a grievance against the Baltimore Ravens over his $10 million in guarantees for 2020,” Fowler said, via Garrett Stepien of 247 Sports. “Ravens say he had conduct detrimental. Thomas … (said), ‘They had to suspend me for conduct detrimental in order to take my money.’ So that is a brewing battle. He expects to find a home sometime probably in September.”

Thomas will likely argue that he was never actually suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The Ravens will cite that as the reason Thomas was cut. That may be enough. The Ravens will have to prove that Thomas’ conduct was detrimental. If reports about his actions are true, they probably have a pretty strong case.