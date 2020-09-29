Report: Earl Thomas will not sign with Texans

Earl Thomas was expected to work out with the Houston Texans this week and likely sign with the team, but things have changed.

The Tennessee Titans had three players test positive for COVID-19. That led the NFL to suggest teams make revisions to their processes regarding bringing in players for visits.

The Texans made a change and decided not to have Thomas come in for a visit on Tuesday. Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that Thomas’ visit was on hold for now.

But it seems the Texans may have had a total change in heart.

Longtime Houston Chronicle reporter John McClain says the Texans will not be signing Thomas.

Houston has a need at safety due to an injury and was looking to Thomas as a replacement. He is a free agent after being cut by the Baltimore Ravens for having issues with teammates. Thomas is expected to file a grievance against Baltimore.