Report: Earl Thomas likely to sign with Texans

Earl Thomas appears set to find a new home after his release by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Houston Texans brought Thomas in for a workout on Monday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Thomas is likely to sign there by the end of the week.

Former Ravens’ S Earl Thomas is in Houston now and his “signing this week is more likely than not”, per a source. Before he signs, he has to first pass COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2020

This is Thomas’ first visit since his release by the Ravens, and it sounds like it will also be his last. The Texans have a need at safety after placing A.J. Moore on injured reserve, so this is an ideal fit for them.

Thomas was often linked to the other team in Texas, but they never launched much of a pursuit. Now, the Texans look poised to win the race.