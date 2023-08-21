 Skip to main content
Monday, August 21, 2023

ESPN announces big new role for Scott Van Pelt

August 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Scott Van Pelt officially has a new role at ESPN.

ESPN has officially announced its new cast for “Monday Night Countdown,” and Van Pelt is the host. SVP will host the popular “Monday Night Football” pregame show alongside analysts Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears and Robert Griffin III, who served in the same role last season. Former NFL players Larry Fitzgerald and Alex Smith will also make appearances as analysts once again.

A report first surfaced last month that Van Pelt was the favorite to host “Monday Night Countdown.” ESPN had narrowed the decision down to Van Pelt and Laura Rutledge. Van Pelt will replace former “Countdown” host Suzy Kolber, who was included in ESPN’s recent layoffs.

Van Pelt, 56, remains one of ESPN’s most prominent personalities. Since 2015, he has hosted the popular weeknight “SportsCenter” that typically airs after major live events on the network. SVP also contributes to ESPN’s golf coverage.

Van Pelt made some waves earlier this year with comments he made about his “SportsCenter” future, so he may have known then that he was going to land the new gig. It is unclear if he will handle both duties during the upcoming NFL season.

